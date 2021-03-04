Bill would increase penalties for kids caught with tobacco

FILE – This Dec. 17, 2019 photo shows a group of cigarettes in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A bill introduced in the State House would create harsher penalties, including jail time, for people under 18 caught with tobacco.

House Bill 4427 was introduced Wednesday and has been referred to the State House Committee on Regulatory Reform.

It is illegal for a minor to purchase, possess, or use tobacco products, or to use a fake I.D. to try to get ahold of it. The penalties right now are:

For a first offense, a $50 fine and up to 16 hours of community service

For a second offense, 32 hours of community service

For a third offense, 48 hours of community service

Judges can also order offenders to participate in health promotion and risk reduction assessment programs. HB4427 would increase those penalties to:

For a first offense, a $100 fine and 16 hours of community service

For a second offense, a $200 fine, 32 hours of community service, and 30 days in jail

For a third offense, a $500 fine, 48 hours of community service, and 60 days in jail

The bill would also specify that the community service would take place in a hospice, nursing home, or long-term care facility. The option for health promotion and risk reduction assessment programs would remain.

