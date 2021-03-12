Bill would keep taxes low for cigars sold in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Republican state representative wants to keep state taxes on cigars from increasing this year.

The tax on cigars sold in Michigan is technically 32%, but right now, the tax collected is capped at 50¢ per individual cigar. That means the state is not collecting the full tax on any cigar that costs more than $1.56.

That cap has been in place since November of 2012 and was meant to be lifted in November of this year so the full tax would be collected on every cigar sold.

However, State Rep. Matt Hall introduced a bill on Thursday that would remove that sunset, making the 50¢ cap permanent.

Click here to read the bill for yourself. The change in question is on page 2, line 15.