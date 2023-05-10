LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State House Democrats have introduced a bill that would punish people who send sexually explicit material to people who didn’t ask for it and didn’t want it.

Under this bill, any adult who uses an electronic device to send such material to someone who either did not consent to receive it or expressly forbade it would be guilty of a misdemeanor and could get hit with a fine of up to $500, regardless of whether that person is hit with criminal charges

This law would also allow the recipient to bring civil action against the sender.

The bill was referred to the Committee on Criminal Justice.