Bill would prevent health officials from canceling college & pro sporting events

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new bill in the Michigan House would prevent the state director of public health from canceling pro and college sporting events due to an epidemic.
Right now, the director is allowed to prohibit public gatherings during the pandemic if it is deemed necessary to protect public health.
This bill would create an exception for professional and collegiate sports. The director would only be allowed to limit occupancy at the venue to 20% or 12,500 spectators, whichever is less.
High school sports are not included in the bill, so the director would still be able to cancel them.
It was sponsored by Democratic State Representative Joseph Tate, who represents District 2 in Detroit. That district does not include any major sports venues, but it is adjacent to districts which include Little Caesars Arena, Ford Field, and Comerica Park.
The bill has been referred to the Michigan House Ways and Means Committee.