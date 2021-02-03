Bill would prevent the governor from using the emergency alert system to inform people of new laws

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Republicans in Lansing have once again introduced a bill designed to prevent Governor Gretchen Whitmer from using the public threat alert system to inform people about new laws or emergency orders.

A similar bill was introduced last year after the governor used the system to alert people about new public health measures early on in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right now, the wording in the law allows the system to be used to warn people about a “present, persistent, ongoing, and random threat to public safety.” House Bill 4061 would add language requiring that the threat be “immediate or nearly immediate.”

The current law only limits the usage of the system to say it has to be consistent with Michigan State Police policies. The language added by the bill would specifically ban using the system to announce new laws or executive orders unless doing so is necessary to respond to an “immediate or near immediate” threat.

The bill has been referred to the State House Committee on Government Operations. Click here to read it for yourself.