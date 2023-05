LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new bill in the state legislature would impact smoke alarms in Michigan.

If passed, the bill would ban all new smoke alarms that have replaceable batteries.

Under this bill, all smoke alarms would be powered by an internal power source that will last for at least 10 years or an external power source like the building’s own electrical system.

Selling or distributing a smoke alarm with a removable battery could result in a civil fine of up to $1,000.