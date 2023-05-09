LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s State House and Senate could pass new legislation on distracted driving.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the bills into law soon, making it illegal to drive and use a cell phone, or any other electric device at the same time.

In 2021, 21 people died in Michigan as a result of using a phone while driving. That’s not including the 2,765 car crashes that also occurred in the Great Lakes State.

These days, cell phone use while driving is considered as dangerous as driving under the influence.

State Rep. Mike Mueller is one of the bills’ sponsors. Mueller spent 17 years with the sheriff’s road patrol, and he said that technology has taken over “younger people.”

But he said that doesn’t just apply to younger drivers.

“Adults are constantly glued to their phones,” Mueller said. “There are 12 states that have these laws. They have decreased fatalities by 16%.”

So, if you are holding your cell phone and doing anything other than calling 911 or reporting a crime, you are breaking the law. It should be known that there is no law violation if the cell phone is mounted to the car’s interior.

But what if you do get pulled over for using your phone?

First-time offenders will either be fined $250 or complete 16 hours of community service. No points will be added to your driving record.

The second time it happens, the fine increases, and one point gets added to your driving record.

If convicted three times in three years, a driver can lose their license for 90 days, and get two points added to their driving record.

When asking Rep. Mueller if the bills would save lives, he had no doubts about his answer.

“It will 100%,” Mueller said.