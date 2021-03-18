Bills in Lansing would change high school graduation requirements

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Republican state lawmakers have introduced two bills in Lansing that would change the requirements for Michigan’s high school students.

The first, House Bill 4519, would let more career-focused studies take the place of humanities courses. Right now, in order to graduate, students must get at least one credit of visual or performing arts and two credits of a language other than English.

House Bill 4519 would eliminate those requirements. Instead, students would be required to get at least three credits of “21st Century skills.” Arts or language classes could fulfill that requirement, but so could computer science, computer coding, or a state-approved career and technical education program.

The second bill, House Bill 4520, would modify the high school health education requirement. Right now, students have to take at least one credit in health and physical education, or half a credit each in health and an extracurricular activity involving physical activity.

Under House Bill 4520, the requirement would be fulfilled with half a credit in health education plus a 30-hour educational training course from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration discussing health and safety in industry or construction.

Both bills have been referred to the State House Committee on Education.