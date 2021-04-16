Bills in Lansing would let you claim fetuses as dependents on your state taxes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Republican state lawmakers have introduced a bill that would allow people to claim fetuses as dependents on their state income taxes.

Two bills were introduced Thursday, one in the State Senate by Sen. Tom Barrett and the other in the State House by a group of seventeen Republicans.

Both bills would have the effect of changing the definition of a “dependent” for tax purposes in Michigan to include a fetus that has completed at least 12 weeks of gestation and has been under the care and observation of a physician since that time.

Claiming dependents on your state income tax gives you access to exemptions that can reduce how much you owe.

State law currently uses the definition of “dependent” outlined in section 152 of the internal revenue code. The federal government does not let you claim fetuses as dependents. To claim a child on your federal income taxes, it has to be born before the end of that calendar year.

These bills would not affect your federal income taxes.

Click here to read the text of the State Senate bill, which has been referred to the Finance Committee. Click here to read the State House bill, which has been referred to the Committee on Families, Children, and Seniors.