LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Three bills introduced by three state representatives are aiming to reshape the state’s handling of sexual assault claims.

The legislation package was introduced by state Reps. Kelly Breen (D-Novi), Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Township) and John Damoose (R-Harbor Springs).

The bipartisan bill package (House Bills 5962, 5963 and 5964) would adjust Michigan’s statute so that survivors of sexual assault would be able to file a claim against their abuser until their 48th birthday, 10 years from the date of the sexual assault or seven years after discovering they were abused – whichever deadline is the latest.

“Fixing our laws is a critical first step. We must make it right for the countless survivors who have been failed by our laws in the past,” said Breen. “Our package would give all survivors a second opportunity to file claims against their abusers and those responsible. No survivor should be left behind, and no abuser should be protected by our laws.”

Additionally, survivors whose statute of limitations has passed would be granted a two-year window to file claims against their abusers.

“Michigan is the only state to pass a law restricting survivors’ access to justice based on the identity of their abuser,” Brixie said. “It’s not about who committed the abuse: It’s about those who survived it. The Legislature should not be dictating which survivors have access to justice. Our bills allow justice for all survivors.”

If the bills were to pass, procedural barriers, like written notice requirements, would be removed for claims involving state agencies and universities.