Bills to help SOS backlog clear the State Senate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Senate has unanimously approved legislation designed to address the backlog at Secretary of State offices around the state.

The bills would allow people to renew their driver’s license or state ID online or by mail twice in a row. Right now, you can only do that once before you have to come in and do it in person.

The legislation was introduced by State Sen. Ruth Johnson, who previously served as Michigan Secretary of State.

“This proactive reform would also help struggling branch office staff, who are doing their best to keep up with the backlog of transactions caused by temporary branch closures and new safety protocols put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Johnson says.

The bills now go to the State House for consideration.