Bills would change how liquor is served in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two Republican bills in Lansing are aiming to change the way alcohol is served in Michigan, although they have different goals.

House Bill 4255 was introduced today by a pair of GOP state representatives, Tommy Brann from Wyoming and Steve Johnson from Allegan County. It’s a short bill, just one sentence long, that would allow businesses and their employees to refuse to serve alcohol to a customer who reveals that they are pregnant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say drinking alcohol during pregnancy can lead to birth defects and developmental problems for the baby.

House Bill 4232 was introduced by Republican State Representative Michele Hoitenga from Cadillac. It would modify the existing liquor control code, lowering the minimum age to serve or sell alcohol from 18 years to 17 years.