Bills would prevent loosening of Michigan’s drunk driving law

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two bipartisan bills in Lansing would get rid of a “sunset clause” in Michigan’s drunk driving law.

Right now, if a driver’s blood alcohol level is .08% of higher, they are considered impaired. There is a clause in the law that will take effect on October 1st, increasing that limit to .10% BAC. That means people would be allowed to drive with more alcohol in their system.

The bills, introduced on Tuesday by two Republicans and a Democrat, would eliminate that language, making the .08% BAC limit permanent.