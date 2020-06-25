Bipartisan support grows for state sentencing reform

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The average prison sentence in michigan is four and a half years, more than the national average of 2.6 years and longer than any other state.

A group of state lawmakers joined together in hopes of bringing that number down.

These representatives put together a bipartisan package of 15 bills that address sentencing.The bills address the factors that determine how long someone is sentenced.

If these bills were passed, the two main factors of a sentence would be a person’s prior record and their offense.They would create guidelines for looking at a person’s overall record and see how much punishment is really needed. Additional factors include if a person cooperates with law enforcement, goes through mental health or substance abuse treatments and what role they played in the actual crime.

6 News spoke with State Representative David LaGrand who says having fewer harsh sentences will get people out of custody sooner and give them a better chance at staying out of the criminal justice system after their release.

“At the end of the day, the most important things we can do to help people not get involved in the system again and again,” LaGrand says, “are make sure that our sentences are rational, make sure that the system works the same way for everybody. And I think that right now is a moment in America where we are at, really talking about equality in our system.”

LaGrand also says recent events and protests around the country have helped move the needle and put more momentum behind these bills.