LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More bird flu has been detected in the Great Lakes State.

A recent investigation from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) revealed highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a Genesee County backyard flock.

New detections of HPAI are being seen not only in Michigan but also across the nation. The risk for domestic flocks becoming infected with the virus will remain high as wild birds continue their fall migration. As wild birds travel and spread the virus, it is crucial for bird owners to prevent their birds from interacting with wild birds and being exposed to their germs. Actively taking steps to keep Michigan’s domestic birds safe and healthy needs to remain a top priority.” State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland

The premises is currently under quarantine, and the chickens will be depopulated to prevent disease spread.

The flock contained approximately 25 chickens.

This is the first case of bird flu found in Genesee Co,

MDARD is encouraging bird and poultry owners to keep an eye on their flocks as wild birds migrate south for the fall.

Just last week, bird flu was found in Lapeer Co.

HPAI is highly contagious and can be spread from flock to flock through wild birds, contact with infected poultry, by equipment and on clothing or shoes of poultry caretakers.

MDARD has the following recommendations for keeping Michigan’s birds safe:

Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.

Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.

Disinfecting boots and other gear when moving between coops.

Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

Cleaning and disinfecting equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.

Using well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.

Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.

Notice any sudden deaths in your flock, a drop in egg production, a decrease in water consumption, or an increase in sick birds?

Contact MDARD at 800-292-3939 during the day at 517-373-0440