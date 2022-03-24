LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has confirmed that the highly contagious avian influenza has been found in the state’s wild bird population.

Cases were found in Canada geese and tundra swans in St. Clair County, snowy owls from Macomb County and a mute swan in Monroe County.

Avian influenza is highly contagious and can affect wild and domestic birds, including poultry.

This comes after the state’s first Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) detection in a backyard, non-commercial poultry flock in Kalamazoo County in late February 2022.

The CDC considers HPAI virus transmission from birds to humans to be minmal. No human HPAI infections have ever been detected in the U.S.

“This confirmed positive finding of highly pathogenic avian influenza in wild birds prompts several steps that are informed by Michigan’s Surveillance and Response Plan for HPAI in wildlife,” DNR Director Dan Eichinger said. “The DNR and MDARD are working that plan with other experts and stakeholders and taking advantage of every available resource that aims to limit the spread of HPAI.”