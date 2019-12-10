Bishop of Lansing meets Pope Francis in Rome

Lansing Bishop Earl Boyea met with Pope Francis at the Vatican in Rome this morning.

“We met for about two hours and throughout that time the Holy Father was very friendly, very forthright, very keen to listen, and very fraternal in his approach to us as brother bishops,” Bishop Boyea said.

Bishop Boyea is visiting Rome with Michigan and Ohio bishops on a week-long *Ad limina visit to visit several Vatican departments.

The goal is to discuss the current and future state of the Catholic Church in each of the dioceses of Michigan and Ohio.

*Ad limina is the term used to describe “the threshold of the apostles,” a reference to the pilgrimage to the tombs of Saints Peter and Paul in Rome. The visits take place in 5-year intervals.