LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re looking to get a pet, adoption may be the way to go for the next month.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation is putting on an “Empty the Shelter” Summer event to help with the current overcrowding issue.

In the first quarter of this year, homeless dogs were up by 22%.

Empty the Shelter is the largest funded adoption event in the country, helping over 96,068 pets find loving homes. The event will be hosted at more than 250 organizations in 42 states.

This nationwide event will take place between July 11-31, providing reduced adoption fees, ranging from $0 to $25 dollars per animal.

In Mid-Michigan, participating shelters include:

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter

The Shiawassee County Humane Society

The Livingston County Animal Control and Shelter

The Jackson County Animal Shelter

According to officials, it’s events like this, that help save animals and also help shelters make space for new ones.

“Shelters are calling me daily and BISSELL Pet Foundation is feeling the burden of overcrowding. With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22% in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets. Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country, and by extending the event to three weeks, we can help meet the immediate need to save lives.” Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation

To see available pets, click here.