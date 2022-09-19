ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) — Bitlyft, a local cybersecurity company, is hosting its monthly tech meet-up at its brand new office in St. Johns on Monday.

Monday’s meeting comes as the demand for security analysts has skyrocketed in the post-pandemic world due to the increase in cyber attacks.

The tech meet-up will begin at 6 p.m. and it serves as a way to help educate and protect people from cyber attackers.

Officials with Bitlyft say there are approximately 460,000 job openings right now for cyber security analysts. According to tech experts, adding more analysts across the U.S. will help protect the community from these attackers.

Officials say the most successful cyber security attacks right now include email fishing and scams.

Ways to Protect Yourself from Cyber Security Attacks:

Be vigilant on emails and text messages

If it sounds too good to be true, be careful

Take a moment before clicking quickly on links

Get yourself antivirus software

“I think the biggest learning component that happens here is iron sharpening iron. Others can come to this meeting and maybe not have a lot of knowledge about cyber security, but they can hear a bunch of others sit down and freely talk about it. You could enhance your own self defenses from a technical stand point if you come to meetings like this.” Jason Miller, CEO and Founder of Bitlyft

The tech meet-up is open to the public. Registration is required and you can do so by clicking here.