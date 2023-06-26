LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A celebration of Black history and culture was held in downtown Lansing Monday.

The Black History Conversation and Celebration featured featured special speakers discussing topics ranging from history to the cultural impact of hip-hop.

The Black History 101 Mobile Museum was also present at the event, which was held at Lansing City Hall.

The event also featured the honoring of 10 people that were awarded the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for volunteerism.

Guests at the event included Khalilah Camacho Ali, former wife of boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

“We’re to observe; to acknowledge; to celebrate Lansing’s Black history program, Conversation and Celebration,” said Marilyn Rogers, chair of the Lansing Juneteenth Committee.