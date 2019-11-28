Black Friday to kick off the holiday shopping season

EAST LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — Now that you are probably stuffed from your Thanksgiving meal, it’s time to do some Black Friday shopping. It’s almost time to head out for some of the best deals of the year.

“You always have the folks that go to the mall and like the stores to get stuff and then you have like folks that go online and don’t want to get out of their house, Personally, I go out because I like the experience,” said Tyler Johnson. each year he wakes up early to do some Black Friday shopping.

“Some stores are on Friday, some stores are on Thursday. I like Friday better,” Johnson said.

Aaliyah Morehouse said you can, “Get away from the house and stuff and just go do your shopping for Christmas.”

It’s all about timing.

Johnson said, “You plan to go to one store and then you go to that store and the thing that you want is not there anymore so you have to do it really early. It’s crazy.”

“I think it would be fun,” said Morehouse. “I also get like the downsides about it like all the stampedes and stuff like that.

Shaou Lin-Wright said, “Some traditions never die.”

Since people are ready to score some big ticket items for smaller ticket prices, but not everyone thinks the deals are worth it.

Lin-Wright said, “I used to work at a retail place on Black Friday in the electronics department. it was a mad house and I don’t care to repeat that again.”

He buys his gifts online and he doesn’t see this tradition coming to an end anytime soon.

“As long as there are stuff to buy and holidays to buy them for Black Friday will exists,” said Lin-Wright.