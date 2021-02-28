BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Oldest Black-Owned Business in Lansing

(AP)--Michigan State has gone from the top tier of the AP Top 25 poll to desperately try to bolster a shaky NCAA Tournament resume.

The Spartans helped themselves in the past week, beating fifth-ranked Illinois on Tuesday and No. 4 Ohio State two days later. Throw in the previous weekend’s win at Indiana, and the Spartans earned three Quadrant 1 wins – headliners on any tournament resume – after having one all season.