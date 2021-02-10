Black Lake sturgeon season barely lasted two hours

Black Lake, Mich. (WLNS) – High interest and a low quota meant the first sturgeon season of the year in Michigan didn’t even last until noon on opening day.

Saturday was the first day of sturgeon season on Black Lake in Cheboygan and Presque Isle Counties. The quota this year was just seven fish, but the Department of Natural Resources set the limit to six. That way, if two fish were taken at the same time when the limit was reached, they would not exceed the seven-fish quota.

Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened. Just after 10:00 a.m., two sturgeon were taken just seconds apart, bringing an end to the season barely two hours after it began.

Lake sturgeon are the biggest fish in the Great Lakes and popular with anglers, but they grow slowly. Some of them can live to be over 100 years old. The species is threatened in Michigan, and careful management is necessary to make sure the population doesn’t get too low.