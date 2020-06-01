Black Lives Matter says they had no involvement in Sunday’s protests, claim no Black community leaders planned the event

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Despite people chanting Black Lives Matter and holding up signs with the hashtag, the Co-Founder of BLM Lansing says her organization had no involvement with Sunday’s protest, in fact Angela Waters Austin says no local Black leaders planned the event.

Both Austin, and Dale Copedge the President of the Lansing NAACP chapter, say they were contacted less than 24 hours before Sundays protest asking if they would get involved.

They both refused, after a group of approximately 40 Black community leaders realized no one was involved in the planning, and observing a violent pattern in the protests happening across the Country.

Another growing suspicion, who is inciting violence at the protest? So now local leaders are coming up with a plan.

“Our strategy is to mobilize our people and to organize our people and to challenge and disrupt injustice and to end the war on Black people we are calling for international intervention.”

Black Lives Matter’s Call to Action online event is happening Wednesday and organizers say more than 500 people are scheduled to attend. They will be discussing how to educate young people how to march with a purpose and come up with action steps to produce real change.