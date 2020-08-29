Black Panther fans reflect on the impact of comics and characters

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died on Friday night after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Tonight, many movie and comic fans are remembering his life and legacy. The outpouring of emotion for the loss of an actor or character is nothing new.

“You had people getting attached to it because, especially with a visual medium like movies,” says Travis Carr. “You see the characters and you see the emotion. You see all of the things that go into it.”

For more than a decade, Summit Comics and Games has been a hub for fans in Michigan’s capital.

Carr, a manager at the store, says Boseman’s portrayal of the Black Panther and the way Marvel brought the comic to life got people’s attention and brought in a lot of new fans.

“With Black Panther, it was quite big and especially in areas like this where we need more representation,” Carr says of the movie. “Women, people of color, all the different, you know, things that don’t normally get showcased or even talked about.”

He hopes to keep this momentum going. Whether you have a favorite comic or are just starting out, Carr says he wants people to know there’s something for everyone with characters who, like Boseman, “that become more than an image on the page or screen.”

“You’re emotionally invested in all of the characters and you’re sad even when the villain dies or loses or whatever. That’s human. And so that’s I think what that movie in particular lent to, and what the actors brought to it, was that you felt for them.”