Black Voices members sue Michigan over integrity of the election

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Board of State Canvassers, are being sued by two petitioners for what they referred to as interfering with the integrity of the election.

Petitioners Angelic Johnson, a member of Black Voices for Trump (now called Black Voices), and Dr. Linda Lee Tarver (board member of Black voices) are bringing the lawsuit.

They allege Michigan Secretary of State Benson’s actions of sending out absentee ballots to every Michigan household, allowing people to register online to vote, which are legal, sending out ballots to every person regardless of whether they were alive or dead at the time of the election, sending ballots to temporary Michigan residents and non-U.S. Citizens contributed to what they called a fraudulent election.

Similar claims of voter fraud were brought forth in the August election.

The Associated Press fact-checked those claims and found the following:

Michigan election authorities have not found any evidence votes were cast on behalf of dead people in the Aug. 4 election. Rather, a small portion of voters died after they voted absentee ahead of Election Day. These ballots were disqualified and represent 8% of all rejected absentee ballots, not 8% of all ballots cast. JUDE JOFFE-BLOCK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Petitioners demanded that Respondent Board of State Canvassers refuse to certify the general election without first conducting an audit or first determining the accuracy and integrity of the underlying votes.

On Monday, Nov. 23, the state Board of Canvassers voted to certify the election.

You can read the official court documents here.