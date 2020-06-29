BLM group calls for change during Capitol rally

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – People from all over Michigan are coming to downtown Lansing for a Black Lives Matter protest and to push for strong leadership and advocacy in light of recent events.

The event began at noon.

The organizers say this will be a peaceful, nonviolent event allowing the community to come together and regroup after the events and news from the last few months.

They also have speakers, musicians and artists here to showcase their work.

And they also plan to restate a specific list of demands—which are to defund the police and put more money and resources directly into the community, for Andy Schor to resign as mayor and for state leaders to declare racism a public health emergency in Michigan.

During this event they’re also asking everyone to social distance, use masks and hand sanitizer.

They plan to go from noon until “the party’s over”.