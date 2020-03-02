Bloomberg planning to head to Michigan this week

BLACKMAN TWP. (WLNS)— Police are investigating a homicide after a couple was found shot to death in their home Sunday morning.

According to our media partners at MLIVE, Matthew Sparks, 35, and his wife, Sheena Sparks, 35, were found dead in their home in the 3500 block of Cypress Court, in the Walnut Ridge Mobile Home Park, around 6:50 a.m., March 1.