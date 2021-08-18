Michigan Blue Cross Blue Shield to cover booster shot at no cost to customers

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Administration of the third, or booster dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are free of charge to vaccinated Americans insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield or the Blue Care Network.

“It is critical that we continue to have a shared effort to defeat the virus. Blue Cross wants to play our part and ensure that our members have ready access to the additional dose of the vaccine when their turn comes to receive it.” Daniel J. Loepp, BCBSM president and CEO

Fully-insured commercial plan members will be able to get their booster shot. Medicare will be covering the costs of the BCBSM and BCN Medicare members.

Self-funded members who have to administer their own benefits are additionally encouraged by BCBSM and BCN to help their employees obtain a booster dose at no charge.