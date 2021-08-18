Michigan Blue Cross Blue Shield to cover booster shot at no cost to customers

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Administration of the third, or booster dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are free of charge to vaccinated Americans insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield or the Blue Care Network.
“It is critical that we continue to have a shared effort to defeat the virus. Blue Cross wants to play our part and ensure that our members have ready access to the additional dose of the vaccine when their turn comes to receive it.”Daniel J. Loepp, BCBSM president and CEO
Fully-insured commercial plan members will be able to get their booster shot. Medicare will be covering the costs of the BCBSM and BCN Medicare members.
Self-funded members who have to administer their own benefits are additionally encouraged by BCBSM and BCN to help their employees obtain a booster dose at no charge.