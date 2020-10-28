Blue Owl Coffee in Lansing broken into

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Blue Owl Coffee in Lansing was broken into Tuesday night, Saddleback Barbecue reported on Facebook.

The owners wrote that, “our friends & neighbors at Blue Owl Coffee were the victims of a break-in and robbery. We have reason to believe the individual in this video may be the suspect.”

Saddleback Barbecue posted a video, which was taken between 12 midnight and 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, behind 1149 S. Washington in Reo Town Lansing.

“Any crime against one of us is a crime against all of us,” the post said.

If you have any information that will help, please call the non-emergency Lansing Police department at (517) 483-4600.