Bo Schembechler’s son to present evidence coach ignored abuse by team doctor Robert Anderson

FILE – in this Nov. 13, 2006 file photo, former Michigan head football coach Bo Schembechler talks to the media in Ann Arbor, Mich. Dozens of more victims who claim they were molested by a University of Michigan doctor filed a lawsuit against the school Thursday, July 30, 2020, including a former football player who said he told legendary coach Bo Schembechler about the abuse in the early 1980s. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP)

NOVI, Mich. (WLNS) — The son of legendary Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler will present information to the media Thursday that his dad ignored abuse by team doctor Robert Anderson.

Matt Schembechler says he is a survivor of sexual assault by Anderson.

Schembechler will be joined by Daniel Kwiatkowski, who was an UM Offensive Tackle from 1977-1979 and former UM Wide Receiver Gilvanni Johnson, who said he was treated and abused by Dr. Anderson more than 15 times.

The press conference will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The release says more than two dozen UM employees were alerted to Anderson’s behavior.

Matt Schembechler says he will set the record straight regarding his own abuse by Anderson.

<<<An initial version of this story referred to Dr. Robert Anderson as Dr. Robert Gordon