Board of Canvassers votes to certify election results

Michigan
Detroit election workers work on counting absentee ballots for the 2020 general election at TCF Center on November 4, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. – President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls closed across the United States — and the American people waiting for results in key battlegrounds still up for grabs. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Board of Canvassers has voted to certify election results.

They’re now calling on Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to conduct an “audit of the unexplained precincts” in the county that did “not match.”

