DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The General Motors plant in Delta Township has canceled their second production shift over the disruptions at the U.S. and Canadian border.

Truck drivers who are opposed to new restrictions at the Canadian border have parked in front of the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

The bridge has been called “one of the most important border crossings in the world.” It carries 25% of all trade between Canada and the United States.

Now, the backup has already caused problems here in the Lansing area.

“We are working closely with our logistics providers to mitigate any potential impacts to our production and operations,” said Erin Davis, a communications representative with GM.

The decision was made because of part shortages.

