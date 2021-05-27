Boating safety tips this holiday weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As Memorial Day weekend draws near, many people are spending time out on the water, but it’s also a time to play it safe.

Ingham County Marine Patrol says they’re expecting a lot more people to be out on the water this weekend, and they plan to inspect a lot of boats to make sure people are prepared.

Here are a few tips they shared with us:

Make sure you have all the required safety equipment

Check your boat before going out in the water

Do not drive under the influence

Let someone know who is not boating with you about all the details of your trip

Stay alert

“Ultimately you have to watch out when you’re in a boat, you gotta know where everyone else is at. The more traffic it is, the more important that is” said Deputy Andy Duling, Ingham County Marine Patrol. “It’s a fun weekend and boating is really fun as long as everyone does it responsibly.”

Last year there were 181 boating accidents that resulted in serious injuries or even death. So make sure you play it safe this weekend. You can find more tips on the Michigan Department of Natural Resources website.