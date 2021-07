EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed there has been a body found in a pond near the 2200 block of Onondaga Rd in Eaton Rapids.

The ICSO and the Lansing Police Department have a dive team on the scene.

The Mason Fire Department is also on scene.

6 News is working to learn more about the scene. No other information is known at this time.

<<<We will continue to update this story as more information comes in.