MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities found a body Monday morning while searching for a swimmer who went missing at Pere Marquette Beach.

Muskegon Police Capt. Tim Bahorski told News 8 that a body was found Monday morning. Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the body. A medical examiner has been called to the scene.

First responders arrived on scene after callers reported an unconscious swimmer at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon, the Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union said in a Facebook post around 6:30 pm. Around 8:15, it said the search had “transitioned from rescue to recovery.”

The search was called off late Sunday evening and continued around 7 a.m. Monday.

Authorities continue the search for a missing swimmer at Pier Marquette Beach Monday, July 25, 2022.

First responders searching for a swimmer at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon on July 24, 2022. (Courtesy Lexi Larabee)

The Muskegon Police Department identified the swimmer as 19-year-old Michael Hoofstetter of Ohio. He was swimming at the beach with friends when he became overcome by waves and the current. Beachgoers tried to rescue him but were unable to because of the waves.

Other agencies, including the Coast Guard, assisted.

A beach hazards statement had been issued for Muskegon County and surrounding areas by the National Weather Service. A red flag had been posted at the beach.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.