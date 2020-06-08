Body of boy, 6, found along lake; search continues for teen

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – The body of a 6-year-old boy has been found amid rocks along the Lake Michigan shoreline near Holland and a search was to continue in the same area for a missing teenager.

The Ottawa County sheriff’s office says an autopsy was expected to be performed on the body of Iain Rowe.

It was found about 7:15 p.m. Sunday by a sheriff’s office dive team in Park Township, southwest of Grand Rapids.

Authorities say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Iain Rowe of Ferrysburg was reported missing Saturday at Holland State Park while authorities were at the park searching for 17-year-old Christian Ngabo who last was seen struggling while swimming with his 19-year-old brother.