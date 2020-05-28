Update: Body of missing Lansing teen found in Washtenaw County

Update (June 1 3:45 p.m.) – The search for a missing Lansing teenaged girl has ended in Washtenaw County.

The body of Treasure Stewart-Adams, 17, was found last Friday night.

According to the Michigan State Police, evidence found at the scene lead investigators to believe that the girl was a homicide victim.

Lansing Police were able to find and arrest a 19-year-old man Saturday afternoon in Lansing.

That suspect will be arraigned Tuesday and his name will not be released until that time.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police is asking for any information that could lead to finding a missing child last seen Sunday.

The MSP has issued an endangered/missing child alert for Treasure Stewart-Adams.

The girl described as 5’1″ tall, weighs about 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink floral outfit.

The girl has a scar on her left cheek and a belly ring.

She lives on the 100 block of E. Claremore Drive in Lansing.

If you have seen the girl or have any information, please call 911 or the Lansing Police at 517-483-4654.