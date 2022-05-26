DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University will be getting some major help

Detroit Philanthropists Ron and Heather Boji donated $5 million to the partnership for the new Health Sciences Center for joint research.

The donation was announced during a reception at the Boji’s home in Orchard Lake. Officials from both institutions were in attendance.

“Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University entered into our historic partnership to be a catalyst for change,” said Wright Lassiter, President and CEO of Henry Ford Health in a press release. “Together our organizations have the collective knowledge, skills and drive to usher in a new era of medical education and research excellence which will transform how people receive and experience care. We take one step closer to achieving our ambitious goals thanks to the profound generosity of Henry Ford Foundation Board member and MSU alumnus, Ron Boji.”

The new research building aims to consolidate Henry Ford Health and MSU research activities and recruitment, alongside cancer therapies and research.

“This is an exciting next step in the partnership between Michigan State University and Henry Ford Health. We cannot thank Ron and Heather enough for their leadership and setting an example of how best to help improve healthcare access and support a transformational research program that will work to serveeveryone in our state. The advancement and discovery that comes from our two organizations joining will impact academic and clinical opportunities and serve as a model for the entire nation. Our new joint facility will be the epicenter of this work, and the Boji’s gift is the first step in making it a reality. Their dedication to our effort is greatly appreciated.” MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr, M.D.

The new building is aiming for a 2025 completion date. The exact location hasn’t been selected, but it will be constructed on Henry Ford Health’s Detroit Campus footprint.

“Both institutions hold a special place in our family’s heart,” expressed Ron Boji, President and CEO of Boji Group. “The incredible care and compassion of Henry Ford Health helped aid my father’s recovery from a stroke, and MSU gave me the foundation that helped build Boji Group alongside my father. Heather and I are so excited that two of our daughters have decided to attend college there as well, one as a student in the same construction management program I graduated from.”