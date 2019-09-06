UPDATE: Bomb threat forces evacuation at MSU

UPDATE (11:52 a.m.) – Michigan State University Police Captain Doug Monette tells 6 News that the search has not found anything yet but the investigation is continuing.

Police have set up a perimeter of 500 feet around the building until the search is complete.

ORIGINAL STORY – The Michigan State University Police have evacuated the Hannah Administration Building after a bomb threat was received just before 11:00 a.m.

Officers are searching the building and grounds for possible bombs.

Alerts sent to social media cautioned people to report any unattended packages, suspicious activity or people to MSU Police.

It is not known where the threat was received or if there are any suspects.

The threat was called in about an hour after the MSU Board of Trustees meeting concluded in the same building.

