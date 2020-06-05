Border Patrol helicopter in Detroit gets targeted by laser from Canada

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - UPDATE (8:53 p.m.): The protesters are now laying on the ground and blocking traffic at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue near Sparrow Hospital.

UPDATE (8:48 p.m.): The protesters are now approaching Pennsylvania Avenue near Sparrow Hospital.

Many of the people in the group have signs as well as some who have flags.

UPDATE (8:44 p.m.): The group was blocking traffic on South Larch Street by laying on the ground.

Now, they are continuing to march east on Michigan Avenue.

ORIGINAL STORY: Dozens of demonstrators who were gathered in front of the Capitol Building in Lansing are now marching down Michigan Avenue.

The group seems to be blocking traffic at intersections downtown as well as laying on the ground.

6 News is sending a photographer to the scene to gather more details.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.>>>