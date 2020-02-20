Border Patrol officers in Michigan seize human brain in a jar

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The East Lansing Police Department is investigating a swastika spray painted outside of a Michigan State University fraternity.

The swastika was written in red paint on the snow, along with some words insulting a specific person.

A former member of Pi Kappa Alpha, also known as PIKE, has been suspended by the fraternity, following the incident.

The Pi Kappa Alpha, Iota Iota Chapter released a statement to 6 News following the incident.

6 News also spoke with a Rabbi at the Chabad Student Center at MSU who says he hopes people take this as a chance to learn more about anti-semitism and how it can negatively impact their communities.