Border Patrol seizes over 4,600 mislabeled drones from China in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Border Patrol seized 4,619 drones that did not meet Federal Communications Commission labeling requirements.
“The CBP employees in Detroit are committed to protecting the American consumer and the economy, while facilitating legitimate trade and travel,” said Devin Chamberlain, Port Director.
The intended imports originated in China and were valued at $69,000. The shipment was determined to be undervalued by nearly $62,000.
