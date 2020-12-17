Ascension Borgess, Bronson Healthcare begin COVID-19 vaccinations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Ascension Borgess and Bronson Healthcare launched their COVID-19 vaccination programs for health care workers Thursday.

Ascension Borgess, which received 975 doses of the vaccine in its first shipment, gave its first shots at 1 p.m. The first to get it was registered nurse Dawn Fierke, followed by two more nurses, a doctor and a respiratory therapist.

“I have a big grin on my face right now underneath my mask, and I frankly have goosebumps,” said Ascension Borgess President Peter Bergmann, who went on to praise his employees for their care and perseverance throughout the pandemic.

Bronson gave its shots at 3 p.m., with President and CEO Bill Manns calling it a “historic occasion.”

“This is the greatest day ever,” medical assistant Lisa Audette proclaimed excitedly as she got the first shot.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which are being manufactured in Portage, rolled out of the plant for the first time Sunday and have been arriving at West Michigan hospitals throughout the week.

On Monday, Spectrum Health became the first hospital system in the state to start vaccinations. Dr. Marc McClelland, a pulmonologist, got the first shot. He told News it was quick and relatively painless, and that he felt fine the day after.

Spectrum had vaccinated 400 employees as of Wednesday evening and expected to vaccinate 400 more on Thursday.

Holland Hospital said it will start vaccinations Friday morning.

Health care providers are hailing the arrival of the vaccine, which was developed and approved in record time, as the way the nation will beat back the virus that has killed more than 300,000 Americans, including more than 11,000 in Michigan alone.

“This is the beginning of the end of this pandemic,” Bergmann said. “To be part of this historic time right now where we’re giving the first doses at Ascension Borgess is remarkable.”

But distribution is not going entirely smoothly, with the federal government saying Pfizer has not been as open as it would prefer and Pfizer saying the federal government has not been providing instructions about where to send doses. As a result, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Thursday that the state expected to get fewer doses next week than initially expected: it had thought 84,000 doses will come in; instead, there will be 60,000.

The first doses are going to front-line health care workers and those in nursing homes. The vaccine isn’t expected to be available to everyone until May or April.