Boston Marathon postponed so Charlotte woman runs her own

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic postponing the Boston Marathon, one woman from Charlotte did not let that hold her back from completing her goal.

Darcy Sandborn qualified for the classic race and was scheduled to run 26.2 miles at the Boston Marathon this morning but instead, she ended up running the race in Charlotte.

After finding out the race had been rescheduled for September Sandborn decided she would create her own and her family was there to cheer her on, practicing social distancing, of course.

Monica Jenkins, Sandborn’s aunt, explained how proud she is of her niece.

“To see her come back was a great thing to see the world is so crazy right now and quarantined but we came out to celebrate her accomplishments. We’re just really, really proud of her.”

Darcy has been training for a year and half now and decided to take it a step further by running 31 miles instead of the standard marathon distance of 26.2 miles.