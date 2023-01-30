Two separate crashes have shutdown different stretches of highways in mid-Michigan Monday morning.

According to the traffic map from the Michigan Department of Transportation, the first crash happened around 6:45 a.m. in Ionia County on I-96 eastbound.

Because of the crash, I-96 east at Grand River Avenue Exit 77 is closed. All lanes are shut down. Several miles of the highway in both directions of the crash appear to be slowed down. The 6 News Traffic Tracker shows severe delays of 53 minutes and an average speed of 5 mph.

Further east there was another crash, this one on I-69 eastbound near Forest Green Estates in Shiawassee County.

I-69 east after Woodbury Road Exit 98 is closed because of the crash.

The second crash was reported at 7:56 a.m.

Stay tuned as we will continue to update you on the latest traffic.