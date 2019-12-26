Boy, 5, found dead in pond after disappearing on Christmas

SIX LAKES, Mich. (AP) – Police say the body of a 5-year-old western Michigan boy has been found in a rural pond, a day after he was reported missing while playing outdoors on Christmas.

State and local officers, as well as a swarm of volunteers, had been searching for Beau Belson, who was autistic. He was last seen playing with others Wednesday afternoon in the Six Lakes area, 56 miles northeast of Grand Rapids in Montcalm County. State police First Lt. Kevin Sweeney told an anxious crowd that Beau’s body was in a pond near his grandmother’s house.