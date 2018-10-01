Michigan

Boy Scout, 12, dies in sand dune collapse in Michigan

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 05:27 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 05:27 AM EDT

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) - Police say a 12-year-old Boy Scout has died after being buried by sand in southwestern Michigan.
  
South Haven police say Gage Wilson dug into the side of a sand dune Saturday and crawled into the small space. The sand collapsed. The incident occurred at a Van Buren County park near Lake Michigan.
  
Police say two boys who were with Gage didn't notice his disappearance for up to 30 minutes. Rescuers were able to get a pulse and rush him to a hospital but he died.
  
The Michigan Crossroads Council of the Boy Scouts of America released a statement, saying, "This is a very difficult time for our scouting family." The boy was from Portage, near Kalamazoo.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local