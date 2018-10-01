Boy Scout, 12, dies in sand dune collapse in Michigan
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) - Police say a 12-year-old Boy Scout has died after being buried by sand in southwestern Michigan.
South Haven police say Gage Wilson dug into the side of a sand dune Saturday and crawled into the small space. The sand collapsed. The incident occurred at a Van Buren County park near Lake Michigan.
Police say two boys who were with Gage didn't notice his disappearance for up to 30 minutes. Rescuers were able to get a pulse and rush him to a hospital but he died.
The Michigan Crossroads Council of the Boy Scouts of America released a statement, saying, "This is a very difficult time for our scouting family." The boy was from Portage, near Kalamazoo.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- State launches rebuilt unclaimed property website
- Michigan priest backs out of plea agreement in sex case
- Man dies in "freak accident" when tree falls on vehicle
- MSU student dies in rollover crash
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
State launches rebuilt unclaimed property website
The website has improved search options, the ability to check on the status of previously-filed...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Skubick: What worries you? New poll reveals top concerns in mid-Michigan
We've got new EPIC-MRA research tonight on how mid-Michigan voters are feeling this election year.Read More »
-
Michigan priest backs out of plea agreement in sex case
The priest pleaded no contest in September to criminal sexual conduct and six other charges.Read More »