BRACE FOR SNOW: Winter Storm to drop 6+ inches on Mid-Michigan Monday night

Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Storm Tracker 6 Weather team is tracking a major snow storm that will moe into Mid-Michigan starting Monday evening.

“Southeastern parts of the state could be looking at double-digit snow totals,” said 6 News Chief Meteorologist David Young.

MONDAY – Snow tapers off early and most of Monday looks dry.

MONDAY NIGHT – Snow moves back in and it could get heavy, especially across southeastern sections of the state. See my snow map ending Tuesday morning for total accumulations. Blowing and drifting will be possible.

TUESDAY – Snow ends during the morning hours. Travel could be impacted by snow. The further south and east you go the worse those impacts will be. Again, blowing and drifting will be possible.

