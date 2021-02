EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)-- What were your favorite Super Bowl LV ads this year? Well, experts also have their picks.

Michigan State University public relations and advertising professors get together every year for the Super Bowl to rate and critique the ads. "It's silent during the commercial breaks and then when the game starts no one is paying attention they're all talking to each other," said MSU public relations professor, Alexandrea Thrubis Stanley.